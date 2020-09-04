Some Maine people are still waiting for their unemployment benefits. They may have been told by a Maine Department of Labor representative that their claim is “stuck” in the computer system or that there has been a “glitch.” We’d like to know if this is happening to you.

On Wednesday we published a story featuring two women. One had been waiting 13 weeks for benefits. The second, Misti Diamond of Norridgewock, had been waiting 23 weeks for benefits. The day after the story ran, the Maine Department of Labor deposited all 23 weeks worth of benefits into Diamond’s account.

We’d like to get a sense of how many people are still waiting — and for how long. Please let us know here.