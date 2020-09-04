Northern Light Eye Care is thrilled to welcome George Shafranov, MD to Maine.

Dr. Shafranov is a board-certified ophthalmologist and glaucoma specialist. Prior to joining Northern Light Health, he was in private practice in Connecticut and taught at Yale University as an associate clinical professor. For six years, previous to starting his own practice, Dr. Shafranov was the director of Glaucoma section and Glaucoma Fellowship at the Department of Ophthalmology at Yale University as an associate professor of ophthalmology.





Dr. Shafranov received his medical degree from First Leningrad Medical School in St. Petersburg, Russia. He completed internship at New York University, and ophthalmology residency at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Shafranov completed a glaucoma fellowship at the University of Louisville.

Working with patients to help them achieve their best possible vision through the treatment of glaucoma and cataract surgery, Dr. Shafranov has contributed to further advancement in the field of glaucoma research by being one of the principal investigators in multiple clinical studies, including national studies, such as Advanced Glaucoma Intervention Study (AGIS) and Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study (OHTS).

Dr. Shafranov is a co-author of “Shields’ Textbook of Glaucoma, 5th edition,” and he also co-wrote several other books on glaucoma. He published multiple articles in peer-reviewed journals and has been a reviewer for the Journal of Glaucoma, a peer-reviewed publication presenting recent development in diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma. Dr. Shafranov is a highly sought-after lecturer. He gave numerous lectures on various aspects of glaucoma across the US, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meetings, Pan-American Congress of Ophthalmology in Chile and Puerto Rico, and at the World Ophthalmology Congress in Brazil. He trained many excellent glaucoma surgeons in the U.S. and abroad.

He is a member and a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

To make an appointment with Dr. Shafranov, call the team at Northern Light Eye Care at 207-973-8876.