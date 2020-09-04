PORTLAND — Mainer’s will gather at three locations this Sept. 11 to remember and honor both heroes and victims of 9/11. These blood drives honor both the heroes that lost their lives that day as well as those that rose up in volunteer service. On Sept. 11, 2001, it was the blood already on the shelves that helped to save lives; please join us on this day and help ensure that blood is always available whenever and wherever it is needed.

9/11 Day of Remembrance blood drive locations and hours:





Auburn Fire Department

550 Minot Ave., Auburn

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center

76 Community Dr., Augusta

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Portland Elks Club

1945 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 5 p.m.

To schedule your appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App. Enter sponsor code: REMEMBER.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Sport Clips and Red Cross partnership highlights childhood cancer awareness

Donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a proud supporter of childhood cancer research – during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2020, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

