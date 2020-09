BIDDEFORD — Jasmine Bouchard, a resident of South Thomaston and student at the University of New England, was named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester and spring 2020 semester. Bouchard was undeclared as a freshman in 2019-20 but as she enters her sophomore year, she is declared as an environmental studies major.

Bouchard graduated in 2019 from Oceanside High School in Rockland, fourth in her class.