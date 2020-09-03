Virtual MJFF continues with a free screening of “Those Who Remained” Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Thursday, Sept. 13. Two traumatized Holocaust survivors form a tenuous bond in this exquisitely crafted Hungarian drama. Having lost his family, a middle-aged doctor’s haunted survival is upended by a precocious patient, a needy teenage girl, who forms a father-daughter relationship with him. As a new Stalinist threat takes shape, these unlikely soulmates discover in each other a reason to go on.



The director, Barnabás Tóth will join MJFF for a Zoom Discussion on Sunday, Sept.13 at 2 p.m. (note the afternoon time as Tóth will be in Europe). MJFF Executive Director Barbara Merson will conduct the interview. Information for the Zoom discussion will be sent with the film link on Friday, Sept. 11 at noon. Sign up at; https://mjff.org/year-round/culture/those-who-remained/.