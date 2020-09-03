BANGOR — Dr. Robert L. Brookings, DMD is pleased to announce that his son Dr. Robert T. Brookings, DMD has joined the practice of Brookings Family and Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Robby is the third generation graduate of Tufts University School of Dental medicine to join our practice first established in 1953 by his grandfather, Dr. John W. Brookings. We are welcoming new patients and look forward to carrying on the tradition of providing the best in dental care for the Bangor community.

Brookings Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is located at 39 Grove Street. For more information contact 207-947-6239 or DrBrookings@aol.com or go to www.BrookingsDental.com.