Republicans and climate change

On the final day of the Republican convention, Hurricane Laura leveled large swathes of Louisiana, killing at least 15 people. Hundreds of fires that have destroyed over a million acres continued to rage in California. I heard a few words of sympathy for the people affected by these disasters, but no mention of climate change, and suspect none was made.





Somehow climate change seems to be a forbidden topic for Republican politicians, although by now it is common knowledge that warming ocean waters strengthen hurricanes, while drought and heat ignite fires. That a major political party, one in power now and asking voters to keep it in power, should so completely turn its back on a major problem, even as it manifests around them, is not only sad but shameful.

Christina Diebold

Bangor

Elmer Gantry rides to the polls

Perhaps you don’t remember Elmer Gantry. He was a fictional con-man turned evangelist whose shenanigans eventually destroyed the church where he worked his seedy magic — a conflagration that could only have come from an unhappy God. Speaking of which, did you happen to catch the speeches of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. at the Republican convention last Monday night? Mesmerizing, unless you happened to be listening.

The self-righteous tone of the pair, rising toward hysteria, might have issued from a 16th-century New England pulpit. Jonathan Edwards was a prominent preacher at the time, the author of a fire and brimstone sermon entitled, “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God.” To get the gist of his thinking, one need only substitute Edwards’ sinners for Guilfoyle’s and Trump’s Democrats.

As they described them through a tightly woven web of falsehoods, our sweet, God-fearing county has never seen such a pack evil doers — threatening in equal measures God, guns, home and family, opportunity and personal freedom. By the end of her six minutes, Guilfoyle begged the country not to let the Democrats “kill future generations.”

Oh my goodness, we should have her over for a quiet lunch. And bring the young Trump. After all, he concluded his remarks by promising that, whatever our dreams, “we could have it all.”

Elmer Gantry rides again, and he’s headed toward the polls.

John Forssen

Kennebunk

My mom’s USPS service

I felt the strong need to share my mom’s dedication to the motto of the U.S. Postal Service when she was the postmaster in Levant. During her tenure there, a BDN photographer took her photo and it was printed in the BDN with a story of how she served the residents of Levant as their postmaster. I thought this might be the appropriate time to bring it back to light. My mom’s name is Helga Walsh. She died in 2008.

My mother honorably served the USPS as the postmaster in Levant from 1964 until her retirement in 1984. She would be devastated to know what is happening to the USPS which she proudly served after her appointment by President Lyndon Johnson. She took her responsibilities seriously. So seriously, in fact, that most stormy winter nights found her sleeping in the post office on an uncomfortable cot, just so that she could be sure to be there in the morning and get the mail out ontime.

The BDN ran a story of her remarkable dedication to honor her pledge to the USPS and how she would let nothing stand in the way. She lived the motto of the USPS: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Little did she know that it would not be “snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night…” that would cause the delays in mail service and, in fact, would threaten the very existence of the USPS. Turns out it would be politics.

Pat Phillips

Bangor