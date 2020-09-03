BANGOR — Northern Light Health is pleased to share that several marketing and communications professionals across our statewide system were recognized by the New England Society for Healthcare Communications (NESHCo) during this year’s Lamplighter Awards.

Annually, entries are reviewed by judges who reside outside of New England and who are acknowledged leaders within their field. Each year, competition comes from organizations like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School and Tufts Medical Center, and from colleagues from within Maine. This year, Northern Light Health earned the top two awards of the competition: Professional Achievement and Best in New England.





Northern Light Health associate vice president and chief marketing and communications officer Suzanne Spruce, APR was chosen by her peers to receive the Evans Houghton Award, which recognizes someone who has demonstrated exemplary performance in healthcare public relations, marketing, and communications.

The Best in New England went to the Northern Light Acadia Hospital CARES Campaign, which highlights youth mental health and wellness. The series follow young people as they address: suicide, eating disorders, bullying, anxiety, sexual identity, substance abuse, and resiliency.

Following are the remaining winning Northern Light Health entries:

Northern Light Health –

Gold Award: We Make Healthcare Work for You – Northern Light Health Annual Report

Silver Award: We Make Healthcare Work for You – Northern Light Health Website Consolidation

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center –

Gold Award in the Potpourri category: Marking Up a New Inpatient White Board

Gold Award in the Outdoor Advertising category: “Breathe Easy” Lung Cancer Screening Booth at American Folk

Festival

Silver Award in Service Line Marketing category: “Breathe Easy” Lung Cancer Screening Program

Excellence Award in Media Relations category: Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Welcomes New President

Excellence Award in Printed Piece Design category: Employee Engagement Awards and Recognitions Calendar

Northern Light Acadia Hospital –

Gold Award in Health Promotion category and Best in New England Award: Acadia Hospital CARES Campaign

We are exceptionally proud of all the great work that happens daily throughout our statewide organization and congratulate our Marketing and Communications team for being recognized by their peers.