Bangor blood donation center to open its doors on Friday

BANGOR — The American Red Cross is opening the doors of its Bangor blood donation center this coming Friday to give donors one more opportunity to share their good health with patients in need before the Labor Day holiday weekend.





Although blood is needed every day for patients, the Red Cross usually sees a decrease in donations around the Labor Day holiday. It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. The Red Cross needs the support of donors to ensure blood products are available for patients when they need it. All who come to give blood Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks just to say “thank you” for your support!

WHAT: The Red Cross Bangor Blood Donation Center is opening its doors one extra day this holiday weekend to help keep the blood supply strong over the upcoming holiday weekend

WHEN: 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4

WHERE: 900 B Hammond Street Bangor

How to donate blood — Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

