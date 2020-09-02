This month BDN’s events team is pleased to offer four events to pique your interest, be it photography, climate change, the 2020 census or exploring Maine by bicycle.

All we ask is that you register in advance.





Sept. 3: Behind the Photos with BDN Photojournalists

Linda Coan O’Kresik and Troy R. Bennett’s photography adds dimension to articles and helps to set the scene. Hear the stories behind their work in this interactive event. Bring your questions for these talented photojournalists.

Register here: https://bit.ly/bdnphotojournalists

Sept. 15: 2020 Census: Why Your Response Matters to Maine

Find out why participation in this year’s census is so important to Maine and how the census has changed due to technology and the pandemic. Our guest speakers include Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, State Economist Amanda Rector and Director of the New York Regional Office for the U.S. Census Bureau Jeff Behler.

Register here: https://bit.ly/2020censusmaine

Sept. 17: BDN Climate Conversations: A Warming Gulf of Maine and our Marine Economy

This webinar is part of a series of discussions we’re having with experts around the state. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s bodies of water. This statistic has consequences for our natural environment and the businesses reliant on the ocean. Our guest speakers include Yong Chen, professor of fisheries science in the School of Marine Sciences at the University of Maine; Kathy Mills, research scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute; Bill Mook, founder of Mook Sea Farm; and Richard “Rick” Wahle, Clare S. Darling Professor of Marine Sciences in the School of Marine Sciences and the director of the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine.

Register here: https://bit.ly/bdnclimatemarineeconomy

Sept. 24: Explore Maine on Two Wheels

Bicycle sales in Maine exploded this summer, due in part to COVID-19. Jean Sideris and James Tasse from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will talk about their work in making Maine a safe place to bike and offer suggestions on trails to tackle this fall.

Register here: http://bit.ly/bikeinmaine