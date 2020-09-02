Janese Laster, MD has returned to Northern Light Gastroenterology following the completion of a fellowship in bariatric endoscopy in Madrid, Spain. Dr. Laster received her undergraduate degree in psychology/pre-medicine from Spelman College in Atlanta and a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch–Galveston. She completed her residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, and another fellowship in clinical nutrition from Nestle Institute of Health Sciences.

She is quadruple board certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology, obesity medicine and as a physician nutrition specialist.

Dr. Laster specializes in nutrition, obesity medicine, and bariatric endoscopy and looks forward to using these experiences to bring care to Bangor and surrounding rural areas of Maine.

To reach Dr. Laster, patients should speak with their primary care physician and request a referral to Northern Light Gastroenterology at 207-973-4266.