U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree invited constituents to share their experiences with the U.S. Postal Service since a series of operational changes were carried out — and she got back more feedback than expected.

Pingree, who represents Maine’s 1st Congressional District, said more than 2,000 Mainers responded over 24 hours with their stories about delays in the delivery of letters and packages since the changes began.





“People told us that they depend on the mail for their prescriptions, of course farmers expect to be shipped live animals. Businesses, so many of them are shipping things through the mail,” she said.

Pingree said the House has already passed legislation providing financial aid to the Postal Service and reversing policies she believes have led to the delays. She believes that fixing the problems will have broad, bipartisan support in the Congress when the House and Senate return to work after Labor Day.

