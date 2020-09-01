Erskine Hall opens to join Stevens Hall in housing students

The University of Maine at Augusta opened its second student residence hall in as many years with the addition of Erskine Hall to the existing Stevens Hall in the historic Stevens Commons in Hallowell. The combined occupancy this academic year will be 58 students and six residential life staff members (five students and one professional staff), in conformity with University of Maine System (UMS) and CDC pandemic guidelines.





“This is a tremendous accomplishment for all involved,” said UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “The addition of this second residence hall will expand the opportunities for UMA students. We are grateful to our external partners and their thoughtful restoration of Stevens, and now Erskine Halls.”

Arriving students were greeted by Kim Kenniston, residence manager, who will provide student support, along with five current students serving as community advisors.

“We are very excited to open Erskine Hall and happy to welcome students back to Stevens Hall,” stated Kenniston, who will lead the residence life team.

Housing was available to returning residential students, as well as new full-time matriculated students through an application and lottery process.

Stevens Commons is a renovated and preserved mixed-use campus, set high on a hill facing the Kennebec River. The renovated student apartments in Stevens and Erskine Halls feature open layouts with sun-filled rooms, private bedrooms, and kitchen, dining, and bath spaces with one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, though this year to comply with UMS and CDC pandemic guidelines students will each have their own bedrooms within the suites.

Additional amenities on site for residential students include a lounge, laundry and a fitness center. The housing is located within a short 10-minute drive of the Augusta campus, and within walking distance of local retailers and restaurants.