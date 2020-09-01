PORTLAND – U.S. Cellular customers in Belfast, Belgrade, Bradford, Chase Mills, Frankfort, Gardiner, Greene, Harmony, Hartland, Litchfield, Monmouth, Norway, Rumford, Skowhegan, Strong, Togus, Verona Island, West Paris and Wilton are now able to access the company’s 5G network.

Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for U.S. Cellular customers in Maine in the future as part of the company’s multi-year expansion for 5G.





“U.S. Cellular customers in Belfast will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

The company recently announced it will activate 5G in select areas in 11 states throughout the second half of 2020. The states include California, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. The new states join parts of Iowa and Wisconsin that launched 5G service to customers earlier this year.

multi-year network expansion for 5G in Maine is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2019, U.S. Cellular invested $13.1 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Maine residents.

The company is launching over a dozen 5G smartphones, connected devices and IoT solutions in 2020 that currently includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G devices.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Maine communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated throughout the year and beyond as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about U.S. Cellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

About U.S. Cellular — U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.