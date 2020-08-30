A motorcyclist died on Friday after crashing into a car at the intersection of Crowley Road and Grove Street in Sabattus, according to the Sabattus Police Department.

Jason Cyr, 40, of Sabattus, was eastbound on Crowley road driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crossed the center line as he rounded the corner at Grove Street and crashed into a car driven by Angela St. Amant, 41, of Lisbon Falls, who was westbound on Crowley Road, police said.





Cyr was thrown from his motorcycle and died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. St. Amant and her passenger — her 6-year-old daughter — were wearing seatbelts and the airbags were deployed. Both were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, police said.

Lewiston Police Officer Jeremy Soma is reconstructing the crash. Sergeant Michael Chaine from the Sabattus Police Department is in charge of the investigation.