BELFAST, Maine — Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms will air a nearly 5-minute long promotional video on CNN beginning this week that will educate Americans about the future of land-based fish farms, according to IntraFish.

The video also will be aired on public television at a later date, and will be introduced by a well-known — but not yet publicly identified — actor, Nordic Aquafarms President Erik Heim told the industry news source.





The video, which discusses selling points for land-based production such as job creation and sustainable production, is part of the company’s groundwork for the two sites it hopes to build in Maine and California.

Locally, the company plans to construct a $500 million land-based farm near the Little River, on the southern boundary of Belfast. If it is built as proposed, it could produce 5 percent of the salmon consumed in the U.S.

The project has been the subject of fierce opposition since it was first announced in January 2018.