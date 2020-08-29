An evening of visual arts protest

CAMDEN — The first of several demonstrations and video projections by LumenARRT!, in conjunction with Midcoast Maine Indivisible and the League of Women Voters of Maine, will take place at the Camden Post Office, 28 Chestnut Street, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. LumenARRT! will be projecting video onto the facade of the building, encouraging citizens to support the post office and vote. Midcoast Maine Indivisible invites locals to come out, demonstrate, and give voice to their support for the post office and their voting rights. The League of Women Voters of Maine will have information about registering to vote and be on hand to answer questions. Mask wearing and social distancing are expected of all participants.





With ongoing financial challenges and recent changes in the US Postal Service administration, citizens have recognized the need to support this crucial service. The mail is more important than usual due to the restrictions on gathering imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to vote by absentee ballot will be an essential tool of democracy in the upcoming election.

“Our goal, literally and figuratively, is to shine a light on the shady efforts of the Trump administration to strangle the USPS, which has been an essential service for rural America for hundreds of years,” said James Cook of Midcoast Maine Indivisible.

“The park across the street from the post office offers a safe space for people to gather with social distancing; they can see the video projections, demonstrate their concerns, and get more information about voting,” comments Anita Clearfield from LumenARRT!

“It’s electronic graffiti,” says Geoffrey Leighton, special effects animator. “We can do street art that excites the public, with none of the downsides because nothing’s actually left on the buildings.”

LumenARRT!, a project of the Union of Maine Visual Artists, creates large-scale video projections to call attention to the work of progressive non-profits throughout Maine. The LumenARRT! crew includes Regan Bell, Shannon Brown, Anita Clearfield, Tina-Marie Davidson, Deb Fahy, Suzanna Lasker, Geoffrey Leighton, Katie Leone, and Mark Read. Examples of previous projections and information about LumenARRT! can be seen at their website lumenarrt.org

Midcoast Maine Indivisible is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of Mainers through progressive community action. For more go to https://midcoastindivisible.wordpress.com/The League of Women Voters is a citizens’ organization that has fought since 1920 to improve our government and engage our communities in the decisions that impact our lives. The League operates at national, state, and local levels through more than 800 state and local Leagues in all 50 states, as well DC, the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong. Find out more about Maine’s branch at https://www.lwvme.org/.