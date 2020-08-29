$10K matching campaign to benefit Island Connections

BAR HARBOR – Island Connections’ Provide A Ride $10K Matching Challenge ends Aug. 31. With a few days left, the organization is still short of its $10,000 goal.





“We are so fortunate to have this service and drivers for our community and area!” said the owner of Bar Harbor Campground, Binky MacQuinn. “Supporting Island Connections is a wonderful way to help so many others!” MacQuinn was among a group of local families that pooled their resources to provide the matching funds.

Every dollar donated to Island Connections in August will be matched, up to a total of $10,000. “Our commitment hasn’t wavered and has only become stronger,” says Doreen Willett, executive director of Island Connections. “Please help us ‘Provide A Ride’ by donating to our matching challenge.” The challenge ends Aug. 31.

Island Connections is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides more than 4,000 rides annually and is on par to deliver close to 16,000 meals this year, averaging 320 weekly. Since March 1, Island Connections has given 1,344 rides to medical appointments, delivered nearly 1,600 Meals on Wheels meals and done 132 grocery shopping trips for people in high risk groups.

Several shops on MDI are hosting secure donation boxes for Island Connections during this challenge: Window Panes, Mount Dessert Bakery, and Town Hill Market in Bar Harbor; The Kimball Shop in Northeast Harbor; and Carroll Drug in Southwest Harbor.

To make a donation, go online at www.islconnections.org/supporting-islandconnections/ProvideARideMatch; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor ME 04609; stop by the Island Connection offices to drop your donation in the secure donation box there; or visit one of the shops hosting a donation box.