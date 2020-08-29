BOSTON — Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester:

* Breanna Bean is a native of Bangor and is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy. Bean will graduate in 2021 from the Boston campus.

* Gretchen Wright is a native of Brewer and is pursuing a bachelor of science in magnetic resonance imaging. Wright will graduate in 2020 from the Boston campus.

* Tianna Cyr is a native of Glenburn and is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. Cyr will graduate in 2022 from the Boston campus.