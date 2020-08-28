The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) was one of 26 schools across the country selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a participant in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Program (UAS-CTI).

The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or an associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration, or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning UAS.





“This is an excellent recognition of the valuable employment opportunities provided by our Unmanned Pilot Training Program,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke.

“We are very excited by the FAA’s selection of our drone program and the opportunities it will open up for our students,” said Dan Leclair, UMA director of UAS Education and Research. “The fall semester is just about to begin and this is a perfect time for anyone considering Unmanned Pilot Training to join us,” continued Leclair.

Classes beginning on Aug. 31 for fall 2020 include seven-week courses in Commercial FAA Pilot Certification or Fixed Wing Design & Build, and a full semester Photogrammetry course.

UMA’s Unmanned Pilot Training Program is adaptable to meet individual needs. Participants can work towards a bachelor’s degree in applied science with unmanned aircraft as a major course of study; earn a 31 credit hour certificate in UAS operations; or take a basic commercial drone course to prepare for the FAA Part 107 Commercial Remote Pilot certificate.

For additional information on UMA’s Aviation Program, including manned and unmanned pilot training please visit https://www.uma.edu/academics/programs/aviation/.