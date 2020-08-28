HOLE-IN-ONE

Ryan Coffin

CLIFTON — Ryan Coffin of Amherst shot a hole-in-one on the 30-yard sixth hole during a night golfing event at Sawmill Woods Golf Course on Saturday. He used a sand wedge for the ace, which was witnessed by Thomas Deckers, David Butterfield and Crystal Butterfield.

MSGA Women

At Lakewood GC, Madison

Gross: Flight 1: Liz Wiltshire 77, Sheila Brocki 81, Debby Gardner 83, Liz Coffin 83. Flight 2: Maggie Black 91, Claudette Amoroso 97, Jean Young 99, Cindy Shaw 100. Net: Flight 1: Peggy Gifford 72, Nancy Hart 73, Sue Wootton 74, Diane York 75, Laura Lipman 75. Flight 2: Laurie Pelletier 63, Karen Bamford 73, Marty Jones 73, Carole Cook 73. Gross skins: No. 4 Sheila Brocki 4, No. 7 Liz Coffin 3, No. 8 Nancy Hart 3, No. 10 Vi Kemp 2, No. 11 Debby Gardner 3, No. 12 Nancy Hart 5, No. 16 Liz Wiltshire 3, No. 17 Liz Wiltshire 3, No. 18 Gail Gibson 2. Net skins: No. 1 Susie Gravel 2, No. 2 Claudette Amoroso 2, No. 14 Maggie Black 2, No. 15 Carole Cook 2, No. 18 Laurie Pelletier 1.





At Riverside GC, Portland

Flight 1 Gross: Kathi O’Grady 74; Ruby Haylock 75; Kristin Kannegieser 77; Mary Brandes 77; Net 1: Catherine Keeley 67; Melissa Johnson 68; Mary Latini 69; Maureen Wedge 71; Flight 2 Gross: Kathy-Rae Emmi 82; Anne Raynor 86; Cindi Kostis 87; Catherine Studley 87; Ann Anthony 69; Net 2: Peggy Wilson 69; Margaret Hillman 69; Melissa Dalfonso 73; Flight 3 Gross: Patty McDonald 89; Christina Bournakel 92; Margo Audiffred 92; Terry Sullivan; 92 Net 3: Bobbie White 71; Darlene Davison 71; Linda Laughlin 72; Irene Schultz 73; Flight 4 Gross: Tracy Johnson 90; Daphne Warren 97; Lynn Oliver 98; Peg Neilson 101; Net 4: Prudie Duross 70; Judy Martin 72; Ann Houser 76; Ann May 76; Terri Messer 76; Flight 5 Gross: Barbara Redmond 99; Betty Holmes 101; Sylvia Leblanc 101; Susan Gordon 105; Becky Dyer 105; Net 5: Diane Snow 70; Joyce Cooley 73; Patti Girr 75; Charlotte Hall 75; Skins Gross: Kristin Kannegieser 1st, 14th; Cecily Whiting 10th; Bobbie White 13th; Heidi Delp 12th; Jane Rollinson 5th; Net: Peg Neilson 17th; Prudie Duross 7th

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Mixed Member — Gross: 1.Thea Davis, John Trott 71, 2. Jim McInnis, Jody Lyford 73, 3. Bruce Ireland, Diane Herring 75, Net: 1. Al Porter, BJ Porter 62, Doug Chambers, Lois Adams 64, 3. (tie) Tracy Gran, Jr., Deb Gray 66, Mark Lumino, Angie McCluskey 66; Pins: No. 3 Thea Davis 4-11, No. 8 Doug Chambers 8-10, No. 12 Nancy Hart 4-0, No. 16 Brook Green 2-10

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Aaron Newcomb, Mel Rooney +3, 2. (tie) Tracy Gran, Jr., Ed Baum +1, John Arsenault, Hal Stewart +1, Mike Norris, Al Porter +1, Kent Johnson, Greg Black +1, Rick Boody, Tom Berry +1, 7. Brian Treadwell, J.R. Tozier E, 8. Tim McCluskey, Joel McCluskey -1; Pins: No. 3 Steve Tinto 9-1, No. 8 Al Porter 13-8, No. 9 Doug Chambers 4-3, No. 12 John May 3-11, No. 16 Mike Norris 13-11; Skins: No. 2 Bruce Ellis, No. 3 John May, No. 4 Mike Norris, No. 7 Kent Johnson, No. 9 Doug Chambers, No. 10 Kent Johnson, No. 15 Ed Baum

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Sunday results — Gross Skins: 5. Steve Snurkowski; 6. Tom Maffucci; 9. Stephen Leiser; 13. Mike James; 15. Steve Snurkowski; Net Skins: 2. Jake Merchant; 7. Travis Mace; 14. Jared Erskine; 17. Jake Merchant

Golf Wars Results — Gross: Plumbers & Friends 30, Red Hot Chilli Dippers 30, Grip It & Sip It 30; Net: Fore Coursemen 25.65, 2. The Underdogs 27.25, 3. Hackers 27.45; Pins: 6. Robert Hanscome 11-4, 9. Bill Klaver 7-1

At Rockland GC

Weekend Results, Men’s Group — 2 Best Balls of 3, Net: James Anderson, Kevin Labree, Phil Carlson -12; Team Points — James Anderson, Bill Willis, Bill Bachofner +6

Ladies Association — Individual Points: 1st (tie) Madolin Fogarty, Molly Mugler 37; 3rd (tie) Wendy Dewing, Joni Hall 36; 5th Diane Bryant 35; 6th Kathy Harper 34; 7th Joyce Cooley 33; 8th (tie) Wendy Pires, Sue Wootton, Joanna Schleif 32; Pins: No. 5 Molly Mugler, No. 10 Wendy Dewing, No. 18 Wendy Pires

At Northport GC

Scotch Foursome Championship — Gross Champions: (2 extra holes) Jim Desmarteau, Lisa Desmarteau (80), 2 Peter Hodgkins, Sue Hodgkins (80); Net Champions: Dave Hodgdon, Tiffany Hodgdon (60); 2 Jerry Mehuren, Elaine Bielenberg (63); 3 Tony Gilmore, Myndee Gilmore (65); 4. Lee Woodward, Phylis Gaul (67)

Sunday Point Quota — Team: 1 Scott Bartlett, Butch Norman, Duke Marston, David Allen (119); 2 Mike Knox, Rick Cronin, Jim Kunkel, Phil Bowen (115); 3 Brendan Gardner, Dave Wentworth, Cliff Randall, Bruce Grantham (113); Sweeps Class A: Gross: 1 Mike Knox (75), 2 Kevin Dains (80), 3 Preston Ward (81); Net: Butch Norman (69), 2 John Sapoch (76), 3 tie Dave Wentworth (77), Steve Stanford (77); Class B: Gross: 1 Jim Kunkel (87), 2 Duke Marston (91), 3 Greg McDaniel (92); Net: 1 Neil Wienges (69), 2 Joel Bartlett (70), 3 Gary Monroe (74)

At Lucerne GC, Dedham

Club Senior Scramble Results — 1st Randy Irish, Ralph Alley, Chuck Hodge, Lou Martin (-7); tie Barry Harris, Bob Carter, Mike Dumphy, Mark Johnson (-7); Tie Bob Tweedie, Dick Keene, Alan Snapp (-7); John Somes, Bill Ferris, Royce Morrison, Bob Gray (-6); Dick Gassett, Bill Nickels, Mike Gallo, Bob Fraser (-6); Bob Leighton, Doug Stark, Joe Guaraldo, Kerry Woodbury (-5); David Gubler, Russ Black, Warren Young, Mark Molnar (-5); Alan Gray, Mike Dore, Bob Wilks, Bob McKenney (-4); Rocky Alley, Rich Skorski, Whitney Lavene, Jerry Noble (-4); Jim Oreskovich, Jim Awalt, Ron Allen, Doug Hewes (-3). Pins: No. 2 Ron Allen 2-4, No. 6 Mike Dore 5-0

Senior Scramble — 1st Barry Harris, Mike Dunphy, Dick Keene, Russ Black (-6); 2nd Bill Brooks, Ralph Alley, Ron Allen, Jim Awalt (-5); 3rd Bob Tweedie, Mark Johnson, Jim Mabry, Bob Gray (-4); (tie) David Gubler, Kerry Woodbury, Paul Gallant, Jim Bonzey (-4); Randy Irish, Lou Martin, Royce Morrison, Bill Ferris (-4); Tom Winston, Joe Grover, Jeff Stafford, Mike Dore (-4); Alan Gray, Warren Young, Whitney Lavene, Scott Votey (-3); Dick Gassett, Bob Fraser, Jim Oreskovich, Dana Corey (-3); Dennis Kiah, Bill Nickels, Doug Stark, Chuck Hodge (par); Pins: No. 2 Bill Brooks 3-2, No. 6 Whitney Lavene 7-11

At Traditions GC, Holden

Women’s League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Lesley Waterman, Marcia Biggane, 32; 2. Jill Russell, Peggy Larabee, Jeannette Laplante, Hilda Wardwell, 33; 3. Shelley Drillen, Betty Jamison, Rachel Lapointe, Jane Levie, 33; 4. Nancy Carney, Ellen Libby, Stevie Lord, 34; 5. Brenda Crosby, Marilyn Hughes, Irene Woodford, 35; 6. Susan Payne, Loretta Robichaud, Beth Wolverton, Joan Mansigian, 35; 7. Charlotte Dunifer, Tammy Curtis, Bonnie Richards, Rita Stimpson, 36; 8. Winnie Coleman, Beverly Goldstone, Dianne Swandal, Katrina Lavene, 37.

Men’s Senior League — 1. Robbie Robinson, Roger Theriault, Butch Robichaud, Merle Trimm, 31; 2. Nick Fox, Bruce Wiersma, Ron Goldstone, Joe Guaraldo, 33; 3. Jim Oreskovich, Cliff Wilbur, Don Payne, 34; 4. Chuck Pelletier, Terry Pangburn, Bob Pentland, 35.

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble: 1.John Hutchins,Mark Brown, Larry Ellis, 32; 2. Shawn Sutherland, Craig Carson, Dave Lewis, 33; 3.Four way tie: Justin Hatch, Chase Fraser, Larry Brooks, 35; Jim Nadeau, Merle Goodrich, Steve Williams, 35; Adam Freeman, Wayne Gagne, James Juilli, 35; larry Freeman,Anthony Quinn, Adrian Yanofsky, 35; 7. Marcus Saliel, Rick Wilson, Mike Danforth, 36; Pins: No. 9. Rick Wilson 17-0.

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Best 2 Balls of 2, Gross: 1. Josh Hawkes, Gregg Tweedie 77. 2. Justin Tapley, Shane Yardley 80. 3. Tyler Stewart, Mo McLaughlin 81. 4. Rick Hayward, Bob Leighton 81. 5. Ken Colpritt Jr., Jeff Kinney 81. Net: 1. Bub Smith, Rick Thompson 66. 2. Peter Baldacci, Bruce Thompson 69. 3. Cam Conway, Hal Leeman 70. 4. Jeff

Leadbetter, John Violette 70. 5. Rich Economy, Brent Stewart 72

Ladies Day — Flight 1, Gross: 1. Liz Coffin 75, 2. Nancy Hart 88; Net: 1. Marlene Viger 72, 2. Sue Collins 74, (tie) Diane Herring 74; Flight 2, Gross: 1. Sherrie Thomas 91, 2. Marilyn Rice 94; Net: 1. Susan Payne 70, 2. Kathy

Constantine 73; Flight 3, Gross: 1. Brenda Crosby 97, 2. Carole Cook 102; Net: 1. Anne Pooler 72, 2. Marilyn Hughes 73

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1) Melrose Beal, Wayne Hooper, Fred Walton, Ken Smith -3 (putt-off); 2) Kathie Price, Norm Lezy, Gary Derickson, Gordon Faulkingham -3; 3) Dawn Seavey, Bob Price, Dana Smith, Doug Smith -2 (putt-off); 4) Charles Lightner, Pierre Dumont, Ralph Campbell, Alan Geel -2; Pin: No. 2 Fred Walton 13-3, No. 5 Fred Walton 4-3

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Tuesday Senior League — Gross: 1. Gary Caswell 36, 2. Bill Fernandez 36, 3. Neil Labbe 37, 4. Mike Lafontaine 39, 5. Kevin Labree 39; Net: 1. George Strout 25, 2. Walt Gallant 27, 3. Gene Fadrigon 28, 4. Jay Emerson 29, 5. Fred Ouellette 29, 6. Greg Bosse 29; Pins: No. 4 Bruce McLaughlin 6-9, No. 8 Rand Trembley 5-2; Long Drive, No. 2, Red Tees: Kathy Lafontaine; No. 2, Gold Tees: Gary Caswell; White Tees: Andy Taylor