A Bates College student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s the only student out of 1,168 tested between Aug. 20 and 26 to get a positive result, the Lewiston college announced Friday. That’s a positivity rate for the period of 0.1 percent.





The student is in isolation.

Additionally, none of the faculty and staff tested so far have been positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The fall semester begins Sept. 2 and ends Dec. 7. Students will be sent home before Thanksgiving and will finish the remaining week of classes and final exams remotely. The winter semester begins Jan. 12, 2021, and ends April 21, 2021.

Returning students have been asked to maintain physical distance, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and participate in testing and contact tracing. Additionally, Bates will be switching to a new format for the upcoming academic year, having students take two courses at a time over two 7.5 week periods each semester. Some classes will have online components for those students unable to return to campus.

The news follows recent announcements that a student and employee at the University of New England’s Portland campus, three students at Colby College in Waterville, a student at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, a student at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, a student at the University of Maine School of Law and four students at the University of Maine in Orono have tested positive for the coronavirus.