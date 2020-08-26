FORT KENT, Maine — A University of Maine at Fort Kent student has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester, according to a statement UMFK President Deb Hedeen issued Wednesday.

“We have confirmed that a student received a positive test for COVID-19 in a venue not associated with the University’s asymptomatic screening strategy,” Hedeen wrote in a message shared on the University of Maine System website. “The student is in isolation and working with Maine CDC. We are pleased to report that the student is asymptomatic and doing well.”





“The student worked with the University and Maine CDC to notify both of their positive results from an external lab,” said UMFK Director of Marketing and Communications Kerri Watson-Blaisdell.

“They have been in quarantine and have followed, and will continue to follow, all protocols required by UMFK and Maine CDC. They will retest on Friday with the University-contracted lab.”

Students attending all seven UMS campuses have been undergoing testing for the virus as part of a Fall 2020 Safe Return Plan, with 1,398 such tests to date.

At UMFK, all 171 students living on campus, athletes and those coming from outside Maine, whether or not they live on campus, are required to undergo testing. On-campus students will need to quarantine in their dorm rooms for the 24-72 hours it takes to receive test results.

Blake Library at the University of Maine at Fort Kent is getting ready for returning fall semester students. Credit: Jessica Potila | BDN

“If we have students on campus who test positive, we do have isolation space for them to move into to keep them separate from everybody else,” said UMFK Dean of Students Matt Morrin.

So far there are seven known positive cases of COVID-19 among students in the UMS system, including the singular UMFK case, five at UMaine and one at University of Maine School of Law.

There were no known cases at any of the other University of Maine System campuses as of Wednesday.

Hedeen said UMFK will provide a daily update of active COVID cases involving Maine CDC isolation posted to the University of Maine System’s Together for Maine website.

She said more information about the situation would be available on Thursday at a UMFK Town Hall.

“But know that we are monitoring the situation and the student is taking their isolation very seriously,” Hedeen said.