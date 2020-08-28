Health insurance rates for Mainers who buy individual coverage will be down an average of just over 13 percent in the coming year.

That is according to new numbers from the Maine Bureau of Insurance. The change applies only to people who buy their own insurance, not to group plans.





“This is the third year in a row rates have gone down … this is the first time in my recollection we’ve had a double-digit rate decrease,” Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa said.

He said this is good news, especially for those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

“They can go on the exchange special enrollment period or next year when these rates take effect and have a more affordable option,” Cioppa said.

Cioppa attributed much of the rate decrease to the state’s reinsurance program, which pays some of the costs associated with higher-risk patients and Medicaid expansion under Gov. Janet Mills, which this year subsidized about 85 percent of the insurance that people bought on the individual marketplace.

