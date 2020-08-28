Nine attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray in Portland have been named to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Drew Anderson, John Bannon, Christopher Branson, Andrew Helman, Kelly McDonald, Stacey Neumann, Richard O’Meara, Peter Plumb and Michael Traister have been selected to the list based on peer evaluations of their work by other top attorneys.

Determined by more than 9.4 million confidential peer-review evaluations, Best Lawyers has been considered the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States and one of the most highly regarded attorney referral lists for over three decades.





In addition to the noteworthy inclusion of the named attorneys in the annual edition of Best Lawyers, Richard O’Meara has been recognized as a 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Appellate Practice in Portland. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

O’Meara has also been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers for his work in Appellate Practice; Arbitration; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Civil Rights Law; Commercial Litigation; Education Law; Litigation – Labor and Employment. Richard O’Meara is a Partner, Chair of Education Law Practice Group, and Co-Chair of Litigation & Trial Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Drew Anderson – Real Estate Law

Drew Anderson is a Partner, Managing Director, and Chair of the Real Estate, Finance, & Family-held Real Estate Succession Planning Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

John Bannon – Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

John Bannon is a Partner of Murray Plumb & Murray and Chair of Land Use & Environmental Law Practice Group. He is a resident of West Cumberland.

Christopher Branson – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Christopher Branson is a Partner and Chair of the Business & Corporate Law Practice Group at Murray, Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Falmouth.

Andrew Helman – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Andrew Helman is a Partner and Co-Chair of Bankruptcy Practice at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Freeport.

Kelly McDonald – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Kelly McDonald is a Partner and Co-Chair of Bankruptcy Practice at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Stacey Neumann – Criminal Defense: General Practice; Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Stacey Neumann is Partner and Chair of Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups at Murray Plumb & Murray. She is a resident of Scarborough.

Peter Plumb

Peter Plumb is a Partner and Member of the Trust and Estate Planning and Administration Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray with a focus on succession planning for family real estate and businesses, estate planning and administration, and small business law. He is a resident of Portland.

Michael Traister – Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Construction

Michael Traister is Partner and Co-Chair of Litigation & Trial and Construction Practice Groups at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of North Yarmouth.