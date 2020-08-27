This story will be updated.

The Maine Principals’ Association Interscholastic Committee voted unanimously late Thursday afternoon to proceed with interscholastic fall sports this year.





The vote was taken shortly after a 1 hour, 14-minute executive session where the 12-member panel discussed recommended guidelines presented to them on Wednesday by the MPA Sports Medicine Committee.

“This is a framework for what we feel is a safe return to these activities,” said MPA interscholastic executive director Mike Burnham.

Several state government agencies, including the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to review the latest recommendations.

“Including whether or not it’s compliant with our underlying policies … I will say ultimately, at the end of the day, should we find that there are school sports that are happening that are unsafe either because they’re out of compliance with guidance or if there’s problems with guidance, we will review because it is our job to help work with the Maine Principals’ Association to keep people safe,” said DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambreau during Thursday’s CDC press conference.

Each school system now has the option to either participate or opt out of the fall sports of cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer and volleyball.

At least three schools — Camden Hills of Rockport, the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone and Deer Isle-Stonington — already have decided not to offer fall sports this year.

Under the current schedule, tryouts for all fall sports except football would begin Sept. 1 for most Aroostook County schools and Sept. 8 for all other schools. The first countable games would then be played no earlier than Sept. 11 for the early starting County schools and no sooner than Sept. 18 elsewhere.

Formal football practices also are scheduled to start Sept. 8, with a three-week preseason leading up to the start of a six-game regular season on Sept. 25-26.