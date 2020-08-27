The Boston Red Sox will postpone tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto in protest of the shooting of a Black Wisconsin man by police.

According to several published reports, the team is following the lead of outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who first decided to not play in solidarity with ongoing protests for social justice.





The decision adds the Sox to a growing list of professional teams that have opted to shut down in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The National Basketball Association suspended its playoffs and several National Football League teams cancelled practices this week to in effect join the protests of police violence against minorities. There have also been unconfirmed reports that the National Hockey League will call off Thursday’s playoff games.

According to ESPN, Boston would be the seventh Major League Baseball team to cancel games since Wednesday.