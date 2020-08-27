Maine still wants people without symptoms to get tested if they’ve been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, the state’s top public health official said Thursday.

The message from Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, came days after the U.S. CDC removed a recommendation from its website that asymptomatic people seek testing if they’ve been exposed to the virus. The change raised alarm among public health experts, as research has shown that infected people without symptoms are responsible for transmitting up to half of cases.





The federal agency previously advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. But on Monday a CDC testing overview page was changed to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-free people who were in close contact situations.

Shah on Thursday noted that the U.S. CDC still defers to the testing recommendations of individual health care providers and state health officials. In Maine, officials still recommend testing for those who have been exposed to the virus, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

The state’s standing order that allows certain people to get tested without a doctor’s order covers those who have been exposed to the virus, whether they’re showing symptoms or not.

“The way that we have been doing this, the policy that we have adopted now for many months, is what is best for public health,” Shah said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.