FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent is pleased to welcome Michael Curran, Ph.D., as a new assistant professor of business.

Dr. Curran received his doctoral degree in information systems and communication from Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, his master’s in business administration from Chatham University in Pennsylvania and his bachelor’s in history from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. He has taught economics, among other business-related subjects, for more than a decade.





“The student-focused experience that Dr. Curran will bring to our business and computer science programs will be of great benefit to our students,” said UMFK President Dr. Deborah Hedeen. “As we look to grow these programs further, his broad experience in teaching students from all backgrounds will fit nicely on our campus.”

“I’m really looking forward to teaching at UMFK and getting to know the students, faculty, staff and community,” said Dr. Curran. “I’m sure it will be a great experience.”

For the last few decades, Dr. Curran has been teaching in higher education institutions, most recently at Robert Morris University for the last eight years. Prior to that, he taught at Strayer University for 16 years where he was named a distinguished professor of business. He taught at DeVry University for six years and Pittsburgh Technical Institute for seven. Dr. Curran has published pieces in peer-reviewed publications multiple times throughout his career, focusing his research on technology and how it impacts communication in higher education.

“The best parts of teaching for me have always been the exchange of ideas with students, helping them see the world in a broader context and making a contribution to the long term success in their lives, that’s what consistently motivates me,” said Dr. Curran.

For more information about UMFK’s business program, please call 207-834-7500 or go to www.umfk.edu.