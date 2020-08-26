PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has appointed Fr. Alex Boucher as parochial vicar at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish (Holy Family Church, Sanford; Notre Dame Church, Springvale; St. Thomas School, Sanford) and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick.

Fr. Boucher had been serving at the parishes as a deacon prior to Saturday, Aug. 22, when he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Deeley at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. On Sunday, Aug. 23, Fr. Boucher celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Joseph.

With restrictions on large gatherings still in place in Maine, the Mass of Ordination and Mass of Thanksgiving were live-streamed to large audiences online in addition to the clergy, family, and friends in attendance.

To read about and see pictures from Fr. Boucher’s ordination, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/bishop-deeley-ordains-alex-boucher-priesthood.For coverage of Fr. Boucher’s Mass of Thanksgiving, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/father-boucher-celebrates-mass-thanksgiving.