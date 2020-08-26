Online exhibit runs through mid-September, and coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

BANGOR – The Bangor Historical Society is presenting a virtual exhibit that will focus on the connection between fashion and women’s freedoms. “Interwoven: Women’s Fashion and Empowerment” focuses on the history of women’s rights, including social, economic, legal and voting, while relating milestones and benchmarks with fashion trends by decade.





The Bangor Historical Society is in possession of more than 1,000 garments collected by an organization that would exhibit or wear the garments at local events in Bangor. The collection, known as The Quipus Collection, contains garments from the 1860s through the 1970s. That collection was the basis for the original concept for the Interwoven exhibit, which was to be held at a site in Downtown Bangor while including a number of other historical artifacts and information. Because of COVID-19, the exhibit has been transitioned to an online offering.

“The virtual exhibit is going to be a taste into what we have planned when we can roll out the in-person exhibit we had planned,” said Risteen Bahar, Bangor Historical Society board member. “When you sit back and look at the birth of our country and the expectations of women at the time, and dig in to the empowerment that took place over the next 200 years, it’s impressive. We’ll have incredible images representing 200 years of fashion. Also a lot of interesting facts like what Susan B. Anthony considered to be the greatest emancipator of women, and some things that women were not allowed to do as late as the 1960s.”

The virtual exhibit opens on Aug. 26, which is the 100th anniversary of the date the 19th Amendment’s adoption was certified, which prohibited the state and federal government from denying US citizens the right to vote based on sex. The first women’s suffrage Amendment was introduced 42 years earlier, but it took until 1919 for the House and Senate to pass what would become the 19th Amendment.

Interwoven is available for no cost on the Bangor Historical Society’s website starting Aug. 26. Bahr will host a Bangor Historical Society Facebook Live session about the exhibit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. That session will include more information that couldn’t be included in the online exhibit.

“I didn’t want the presentation to be 40 slides long so I focused on the 30,000 foot level and included what seemed to be the most game changing events or events illustrative of the time,” said Bahr. “There is plenty of information that got left on the cutting room floor. For the Facebook Live session, I will be able to go a little deeper and describe the Bangor Historical Society’s collection to give a better idea of the fashion pluses and minuses and describe the restrictions of some of the garments and how they seemed to relate to women’s freedoms.”

Interwoven is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, and will remain live until after Election Day. It can be accessed by visiting www.BangorHistoricalSociety.org.

About The Bangor Historical Society: The Bangor Historical Society was formed in 1864 to preserve Bangor’s rich history. Located at the Thomas A. Hill House, more than 100,000 objects, photographs and works of art are part of the collection at the Bangor Historical Society, including the sword carried during the Battle of Gettysburg by Joshua Chamberlain. The Bangor Historical Society also hosts tours that highlight the sights and stories that are the foundation of the Queen City. The Bangor Historical Society’s museum at the Thomas A. Hill House is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., expanding to all weekdays in the summer. More details can be found at www.BangorHistoricalSociety.org.