Kevin Haley has been a fixture at Cheverus High School in Portland as the head coach of its successful swimming and diving program.

After 22 years, the 1987 Cheverus graduate on Tuesday that he is retiring from coaching.





“I am filled with emotion. I never thought this day would come and quite frankly I never wanted it to come,” Haley said. “Life is passing by very fast as you know and I made this decision for what’s best for me and my family, and I know and understand you fully support my decision.”

Haley, who has coached for 32 years overall, has directed Cheverus to nine state championships, including eight consecutive Class A boys titles from 2013-2020. The Stags also garnered 16 Maine Principals’ Association sportsmanship awards.

“I have had the pleasure and honor to meet, coach and teach so many young men and women since 1988,” Haley said. “It’s been a wonderful journey to be able to teach and educate these young men and women about life lessons at the same time, coaching the sport of swimming and diving.”

Cheverus athletics administrator said Haley cultivated a team culture that encouraged character, leadership and grace in addition to competitive excellence.

“When you think of the Cheverus swimming and diving program, you think of Kevin Haley and how he has represented himself, his family and Cheverus so positively,” Ashley said. “We have been very fortunate to have him lead the way for our student athletes both in and out of the pool.”