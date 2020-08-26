Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Gov. Janet Mills will host a virtual kickoff of “Women for Biden” Maine at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The public is invited, the Biden for President campaign announced Tuesday.

The campaign rally and fundraiser will center on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to protect and expand access to health care and child care and support women-owned businesses. It will feature several state elected representatives, including Sen. Cathy Breen and Reps. Rachel Talbott Ross and Tina Riley and grassroots leaders from across the state.

Members of the public who wish to attend should RSVP here. Those who RSVP will get an email detailing how to join the event online.