A shooting incident that kept police in a Waterville neighborhood for more than 12 hours was resolved early Wednesday with a police tactical team’s discovery of a dead man in a basement.

The body of James Croxford, 23, was found in the basement of 8 Highwood St. early Wednesday, a shotgun near him. His body is being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy to determine a cause of death, Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said.





The discovery was the culmination of a chain of events that started with several 911 calls on Tuesday at about 4:15 p.m. reporting shots heard at a College Avenue address. Police found no gunman there and expanded the search until it got to 8 Highwood, about a mile away. There officers saw a man inside the abandoned building believed to be Croxford, who broke out a window and fired two shots at about 6:30 p.m., Massey said.

Police set a perimeter, evacuated parts of the neighborhood and after several hours, used a robot and a drone to try to search the building. They sent in members of the state police and Portland police tactical teams at about 4 a.m., who found the body, Massey said.

Croxford was familiar to Waterville police, who had dealt with him about two weeks before, said Massey, who described Croxford as a homeless person from Maine.