What has been described as an “active shooter” had police from several departments scrambling, at least one road blocked and forced the lockdown of a rehabilitation facility in Waterville on Tuesday, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Exactly what was happening was unclear. Waterville police released a brief statement on their Facebook page describing an “incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving a subject actively discharging a firearm.”





“We have the area contained, but are asking people to avoid the area,” the statement continued.

Three ambulances were reportedly seen on College Avenue between the Hazelwood Avenue intersection and the Dairy Queen, where the heavy police presence included officers from Clinton Police and Maine State Police, among other agencies. A Maine State Police negotiations unit arrived just before 6 p.m., the Morning Sentinel reported.

Clinton Police directed traffic away from Hazelwood Avenue toward Greenwood Avenue. Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation home on Highwood Street said that they have been locked down, the Morning Sentinel reported.