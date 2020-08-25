This story will be updated.

Another 12 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.





That brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March to 4,368, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,356 on Monday.

Of those, 3,919 have been confirmed positive, while 449 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (5), Kennebec (1) and York (6) counties, state data show.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 131. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 410 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,784. That means there are 453 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 463 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,464 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 237,644 negative test results out of 243,819 overall. Just under 2.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,166 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 594, 220 and 756 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (37), Franklin (48), Hancock (46), Kennebec (182), Knox (29), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (7), Sagadahoc (59), Somerset (46), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,741,189 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 177,284 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.