BAR HARBOR — Tony C. McKim, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, announced that Nicholas Walton has joined the bank’s wealth management division, First National Wealth Management, as vice president, Portfolio Manager, CFA.

A Bar Harbor native, Walton graduated from Bentley University and has worked for the past 15 years at an investment management firm in the greater Boston area. He will be based at First National Wealth Management’s Bar Harbor office.

“I’m thrilled to be back home on MDI,” said Walton. ”I’m looking forward to utilizing my 15 years of experience to honor and protect our clients dreams in Hancock County.”First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.