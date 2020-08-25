VAN BUREN — M.S.A.D. #24 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to children age 3 through 18 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For further information on participating centers, contact: M.S.A.D. # 24 169 Main Street, Suite 102 Van Buren, Maine, 04785To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.