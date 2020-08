ORONO — Join us online for this 1-hour, live event. The UMaine Artificial Intelligence Fall Lunch and Learn webinar series features monthly informational seminars to discuss all things AI.

The first virtual event takes place at noon on Thursday, Sept. 3 and will discuss “Advances in Artificial Intelligence” with experts in the field and an opportunity for Q&A with the panel.



Visit our website to register for this and other UMaine AI events at https://ai.umaine.edu/webinars/.