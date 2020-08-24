They often disagree, but the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are almost of a single voice in their prediction for Maine’s next winter:

It will be cold.





The Farmers’ Almanac expects heavy snowfall: “Remember last year’s almost snow-free winter in the Northeast? Well, this year our prediction is very different, with the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February. This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston, Massachusetts!”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a serious chill for winter 2020-21: “Uncommonly chilly temperatures will be limited mostly to the western states and northeastern New England. Specifically, winter will be colder than normal in Maine; the Intermountain, Desert Southwest, and Pacific Southwest regions; and eastern Hawaii and above normal elsewhere.”

The 2021 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac went on sale Monday and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the week before. Both publications are among the oldest ongoing published enterprises in American history. The Farmers’ Almanac was first published in 1818 while the Old Almanac is considered “old” because it was born 26 years earlier, in 1792.

Given their lineage, both have a similarly breezy, fun and informative tone. The founder of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Robert B. Thomas, said that his publication “strives to be useful, but with a pleasant degree of humor.”