Brett Brown was fired as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, seven years after he assumed the job and a day after his team got swept four games to nil by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

ESPN was the first to report that the South Portland native was fired, according to the New York Daily News. His tenure, which began an era of rebuilding in Sixers’ basketball, finished with a 221-344 record in regular season play and a 12-14 playoff record over three consecutive trips to the playoffs.





The son of a legendary Maine figure in high school and collegiate coaching, Bob Brown, the younger Brown accepted the job as head coach of the Sixers in 2013 after spending 11 seasons in the San Antonio Spurs’ organization and as a coach in Australia’s professional basketball league.

Brown also coached professional basketball teams in Australia, where under his guidance, the Aussies’ national team finished seventh place in the 2012 London Olympics. Stints as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs were interspersed with his Australian coaching jobs before he got the job in Philadelphia.

As a 5-foot-11 point guard, Brown was the face of the South Portland high school basketball team that scored more than 100 points 11 times en route to winning the 1979 state title. He played for Boston University on an athletic scholarship from 1980 to 1983. He was named the team’s most valuable player as a sophomore, leading BU in assists (120) and finishing second in steals (50). He was named team captain for both his junior and senior years.

He joined his father as a member of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.