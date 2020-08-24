John Curtis Jr. of Hermon grabbed the lead from 2019 champion Kris Matchett of Skowhegan on a lap-20 restart and held off last week’s winner Brenton Parritt of Steuben to capture his second win of the season in the Dysart’s Late Models at Speedway 95 on Saturday night.

Curtis started on the outside pole, next to Matchett, and chased him for the first 20 laps until the race’s only caution flag slowed the field. On the restart, Curtis surged to the front, with Matchett falling to fourth. Curtis then had to hold off Parritt for the last half or the 40-lap feature to secure the win.





Parritt finished second, with Matchett recovering to place third. Dean Smart of Milford was fourth and Cole Robinson of Clinton was fifth. Matchett won the division’s single qualifying event.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Place, car number, driver, hometown)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 18 Bob Seger Jr., Frankfort; 2. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 3. 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 4. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag; 5. 2 Ryan Robinson, Clinton

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 3. 55 Kyle Gray, Hermon; 4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 2. 0X Jeff Farrington, Alna; 3. 02 Chip Farrington, China; 4. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 5. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

Wicked Good Vintage Racing League — Early Late Models: 1. 19 Ben Overlock, Warren; 2. 55 Chris Ogilvie, Winchester, Mass.; 3. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren; Outlaws: 1. 13 Tim Reynolds, Milford; 2. 13 Jamie Young, Hancock; 3. 79 Scott Tucker, Winthrop

Wiscasset Speedway results

Schooner Bay Taxi Thunder 4 Mini (35 laps): 1. 19 Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 60 Caleb Willette, Winslow; 3. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; 4. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 5. Drew Fowler, Thorndike

Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 26 Colby Peacock, Yarmouth; 2. 00 P.J. Merrill, Canton; 3. 01 Jet Decker, Chesterville; 4. 41 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 5. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon

Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (30 laps): 1. 85H Kenny Harrison, Durham; 2. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 3. 38 Mickey Landry, Madison; 4. 32 Bill Pinkham, Woolwich; 5. 11 Glen Hyson, Boothbay

Ideal Road Runners (15 laps): 1. 07 Doug Churchill, Bristol; 2. 46 Jason Meserve, Warren; 3. 119 David Whitelaw, Readfield; 4. 06 Bartolotta Breman

Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 2. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 3. 34 Jeff Burgess, Fairfield; 4. 72 Charlie Colby, Newcastle; 5. 29 Kevin Morse, Woolwich