The building that formerly housed Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner was torn down Monday morning.

Bulldozers quickly demolished the building, located at 961 Union St., which formerly was the site of Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner, a Bangor eatery that closed in June after more than 30 years in business.





According to owners Karen and Howie Day, there were many factors that went into the decision to close, though the onset of the coronavirus pandemic did not help matters.

The building at 961 Union St. is owned by Benjamin Grant of Holden. It’s not known what will be done with the now vacant property.

A number of other restaurants in the Bangor area have fallen victim to tough economic times during the pandemic and decided to close permanently, including the Just Down The Road Grille in Hermon and the downtown Bangor location of Jersey Subs & Sweets, though Jersey Subs will open a new location at 103 Center St. in Brewer later this month.