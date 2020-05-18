Their small Hermon restaurant was a success — until coronavirus hit

Courtesy of Todd Eaton Courtesy of Todd Eaton

• May 18, 2020 8:12 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Ninety-seven percent of businesses in Maine have fewer than 20 employees, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Many operate on tight margins, even during good economic times. But now, as the pandemic and its effects linger, some of those small businesses are now being forced to shut their doors for good.

Todd and Angie Eaton never thought they would open up a restaurant. But two years ago, when they saw an opportunity to buy a small family diner in Hermon, they took the plunge.

“We were driving by one day, we saw that it was for sale. We knew that it was a good location. So we figured we’d give it a shot and see what we could do with it,” Todd Eaton said.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

After some renovations, the restaurant, called the Just Down the Road Grille, opened in the fall of 2018. Quickly, Eaton said, it gathered a following. Regulars would show up for trivia, cornhole, and local music. Eaton said it was a place that made you feel at home.

“My favorite part was getting to join everybody on the other side of the table,” Eaton said. “Just interacting with them — the trivia. That was the fun part of it, the not-so-business part of it.”

But when the novel coronavirus arrived in Maine, everything came to an end. Eaton said the restaurant closed in mid-March. He explored offering takeout and applying for federal loans. But he said the options didn’t make sense for his business. And after weeks of no income, on top of already slim profit margins, the decision became clear — it was time to close for good.

“We kind of knew immediately that it was going to hit us quick. And pretty hard. And we just, we rode it out as much as we could. But I would say, probably three weeks into it … we kind of knew that, where we stood, we didn’t really have much of a chance to reopen,” Eaton said.

The Eatons are not alone. One recent national survey reported that almost 2 percent of small businesses said they had closed permanently because of the coronavirus.

“There is no question that, for every day that goes by, the threat continues and becomes more acute. And the probability of losing even more becomes apparent,” Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Dana Connors said.

Last week, the chamber released a survey revealing that 16 percent of responding businesses said it was extremely unlikely that they could open this summer. Eight percent said it was extremely unlikely they would be open in a year.

“You also have to recognize that many [small businesses] don’t have deep pockets,” Connors said. “They don’t have those reserves that allow them to work through a period of challenge like this. They live more on the razor’s edge, as we like to say. So that threatens them every day, every week, that it gets prolonged, it’s possibly their business’s existence.”

The federal government has offered support with its Payroll Protection Program, which provides short-term forgivable loans. The Small Business Administration has said more than 25,000 Maine businesses have received more than $2 billion through the program.

Industry groups say the loans have been a lifeline for many, but not for all. Judy Boudman, the owner of two restaurants in Presque Isle, Cafe Sorpreso and Cafe Demoiselle, said she considered a loan under the paycheck program, but quickly saw that specific requirements, including using only a certain amount of the funds on operating costs and bringing back all of her staff by the end of June, made that option unworkable.

“It was pretty scary at this point in our life to take on $50, $60,000 in debt. When we’ve never had debt. So that wasn’t an option either,” Boudman said. “And that was a major factor in why we sort of decided to close down until things got better.”

Without income, Boudman had to consolidate both of her restaurants into one building to save money. Then, she said, her landlord decided to sell the property and asked her to leave.

HospitalityMaine President Steve Hewins said it is restaurants and hotels that could ultimately be most affected by the coronavirus, particularly if the state’s 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-staters keeps many from visiting.

“I think a lot of the damage being done to hotels and restaurants now is from the perception that Maine is closed,” Hewins said. “People would normally be booking now for July and August. They’re not doing it. That’s the biggest thing.”

The state has said it is working with the industry to re-examine the quarantine rule and adjust it in a way that can protect both public health and business. And it has already made some changes, including loosening restrictions in several rural counties.

“In partnership with industry, and other states, and health care experts, I’m confident that we will find a solution that keeps people safe and keeps businesses running,” said Heather Johnson, the state’s commissioner of Economic and Community Development.

But Hewins said that even with policy changes and new kinds of safety protocols, it’s going to take a long time for the industry to rebound and for customers to feel fully comfortable heading out again. That is why some industry officials say additional federal assistance will likely be needed to ensure that Maine’s small businesses can stay afloat.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Watch: Janet Mills shares changes for rural businesses