ORRINGTON — The East Orrington Congregational Church will be holding a takeout bean supper from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. Advance reservations will be taken at 207-825-3404 or by e-mail at eoccoffice@gmail.com. We will also have outside seating available, weather permitting.

The menu will be beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, rolls, dessert, $8. Visit our website at eoccme.com.