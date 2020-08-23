This story will be updated.

A Mainer has died as 18 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.





Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,335. Of those, 3,890 have been confirmed positive, while 445 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (2), Penobscot (3), York (4), Hancock (1), Somerset (4), Franklin (1) and Waldo (2) counties state data show.

The death toll now stands at 131. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 408 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 16 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,734. That means there are 470 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 469 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 2,437 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,160 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 591, 215 and 741 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (37), Franklin (48), Hancock (46), Kennebec (179), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (7), Sagadahoc (59), Somerset (46), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,668,649 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 176,371, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.