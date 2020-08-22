The University of Maine baseball program has added four transfers, two pitchers and two outfielders, for the 2021 season.

Left-hander Nick Caviglia pitched for the University of Utah and righty Michael Bacica threw for Stetson University in Florida where former University of Maine coach Steve Trimper is the head coach.





The two outfielders are Scout Knotts from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and Sean Lawlor of Flagler University in Florida. Both are NCAA Division II schools.

Caviglia did not pitch in the abbreviated 2020 season but, as a freshman in 2019, he was 1-2 with a 6.87 earned run average for the Utes. He struck out 15 in 18 1/3 innings and gave up 21 hits and 11 walks.

Bacica last pitched in 2019 at Stetson, when he made seven relief appearances and was 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA. He struck out 13 and walked 14 in 10 1/3 innings. He allowed 12 hits.

Basica helped the Keene Swampbats win the New England Collegiate Baseball championship in 2019 as he struck out 50 in 45 innings.

Knotts hit .361 last season for Shippensburg with eight runs batted. He had seven doubles and stole five bases.

Lawlor batted .286 for Flagler this spring and led the team with 21 runs scored and three triples. He also had four doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI.

He graduated from Flagler and will be pursuing an MBA at UMaine. In 2019, he was the Futures League Most Valuable Player after hitting .350 with eight homers and 40 RBIs for the North Shore Navigators of the NECBL.

UMaine went 1-12 during its abbreviated 2020 season under coach Nick Derba.

