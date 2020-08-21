Julie Brosseau, who spent her first two basketball seasons at the University of Maine, will complete her collegiate career at a third school.

The shooting guard, who transferred to the University of Utah in 2018 after two seasons at UMaine, will play this winter as a graduate student at the University of Kansas.





Brosseau appeared in 30 of Utah’s 31 games last season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in only 13.6 minutes per game. She shot 36.2 percent from the 3-point arc and committed 40 turnovers.

Utah went 14-17 overall, 6-12 in the Pac-12.

She sat out the 2018-2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

As a sophomore at UMaine (2017-2018), Brosseau averaged 11.3 points per game which was 15th best in America East. She was fourth in the conference in 3-pointers (2.1 per game) and her 68 3-pointers ranked second on the team, one behind Blanca Millan.

Brosseau helped UMaine earn its first America East tournament championship since 2004 and scored 11 points in the Black Bears 83-54 loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

The 5-foot-8 native of Repentigny, Quebec, scored 594 points in 66 career games at UMaine (9 ppg) with 127 3-pointers.

She joins a Kansas program that went 15-14 last season, including a 4-14 mark in the Big 12.