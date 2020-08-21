This story will be updated.

Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport on Friday became the first Maine secondary school to cancel its fall athletics programs.





In a post on the school’s athletics Facebook page, Camden Hills Principal Shawn Carlson informed students and parents that officials have decided not to offer sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We have reached the point where we can no longer wait to see if the MPA or State of Maine will even allow interscholastic athletics,” Carlson said.

“We feel the path forward is very clear and apparent. We have come to the disappointing conclusion that there is no way to adequately minimize the risks of mixing our student population with other school populations in thinking about league competition.”

The Maine Principals’ Association revealed earlier this week that it intends to announce its decision about sponsoring fall high school sports on Thursday, Aug. 27, after receiving further clarification about COVID-19 protocols put in place by the state.

“Our first concern must be to do what we can to maintain the health of our student community in order to keep our buildings open for in-person learning for as long as possible,” Carlson said. “We do, however, still intend to offer a modified athletic program at Camden Hills.”







