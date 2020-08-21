The 44-year-old man who allegedly shot his mother to death in her Lincoln home on Wednesday night surrendered himself to police after admitting to the murder, according to his attorney, who said his client was acting out of fear.

Adam Groves, 44, of Lincoln, made his first court appearance on Friday and was informed that he is charged with murder in the death of Pauline Taylor, 63, of Lincoln.





Groves called 911 after he allegedly shot his mother on Wednesday night and admitted to killing her when police showed up at her Transalpine Road lakehouse, according to his court-appointed defense attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor.

Emergency responders received a 911 call from the property at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. A second person injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital.

There was a “dangerous confrontation” at Taylor’s house, where Groves was staying, Silverstein said. He was acting out of great fear, the defense attorney said.

Groves was taken to the hospital briefly after the shooting but was released soon after. During his initial court appearance, his daughter and the mother of his children were in the courtroom.

He is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail. A bail hearing date has not been set yet.